IFP Advisors Inc Sells 379 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $130.05 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.41.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

