Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunome by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 147,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Immunome by 8,271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunome by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immunome Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
