Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $47.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -1.26. Immunome has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunome by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 147,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Immunome by 8,271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunome by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

