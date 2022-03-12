Impact Healthcare REIT’s (IHR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 135 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.

LON IHR opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.49) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.65. Impact Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.20 ($1.60). The company has a market capitalization of £437.42 million and a PE ratio of 11.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

