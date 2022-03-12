Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 89.1% in February

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the February 13th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IMPUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 237,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,593. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

