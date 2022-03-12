Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.44).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,526.50 ($20.00) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382.31 ($18.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,693.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,608.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10.

In other news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,639 ($21.48) per share, with a total value of £770.33 ($1,009.34).

Imperial Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.