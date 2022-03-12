Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,968,000 after acquiring an additional 143,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after buying an additional 71,949 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after buying an additional 447,480 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

