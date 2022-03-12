Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives $112.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

NARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,844. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 507.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $121.56.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,141 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,608. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 480,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.