Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.65

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.65 and traded as low as $97.88. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $97.94, with a volume of 10,692,501 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $8,135,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $730,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

