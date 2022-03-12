Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 70,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 453,309 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $12.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $629.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.