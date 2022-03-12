Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $2,284,500.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 746,032 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

