Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Stock Position Decreased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

