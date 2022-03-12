Insider Buying: Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) CEO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $333.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

