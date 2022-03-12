Insider Buying: Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) CEO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $333.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.