Insider Buying: Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) Insider Buys 24,033 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards bought 24,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,085.61 ($5,353.26).

CSFS opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.97. Cornerstone FS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15.55 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.90 ($0.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

