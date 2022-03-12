Insider Buying: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Insider Purchases 13,514 Shares of Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bretten Gordon Von also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coty alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of Coty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.21 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 16.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.