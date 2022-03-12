Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,047,500.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JELD. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

