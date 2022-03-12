Insider Buying: Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Insider Buys £18,000 in Stock

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC – Get Rating) insider James Williams purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,584.91).
Shares of Pacific Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 310.96 ($4.07) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.66. The company has a market capitalization of £376.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.09. Pacific Assets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 286.32 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 376.23 ($4.93).
