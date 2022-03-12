Insider Buying: Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Insider Buys £18,000 in Stock

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC – Get Rating) insider James Williams purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,584.91).

Shares of Pacific Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 310.96 ($4.07) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.66. The company has a market capitalization of £376.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.09. Pacific Assets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 286.32 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 376.23 ($4.93).

Get Pacific Assets Trust alerts:

About Pacific Assets Trust (Get Rating)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.