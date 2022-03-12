Insider Buying: Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Director Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hamish Mclennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of Scientific Games stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50.

Scientific Games stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.88. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Scientific Games by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

