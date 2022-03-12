Insider Buying: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $547.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

