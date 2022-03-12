Insider Buying: Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) CFO Buys $194,225.00 in Stock

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VNT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.