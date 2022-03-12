Insider Buying: Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Director Purchases $239,390.00 in Stock

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:WEAV opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. Weave Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $22.40.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Weave Communications Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $53,140,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $114,862,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,418,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.