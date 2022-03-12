Insider Buying: Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Director Purchases $239,390.00 in Stock

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. Weave Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Weave Communications Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WEAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $53,140,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $114,862,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,418,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

