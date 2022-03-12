Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $422,948.56 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

