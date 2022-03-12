Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells 16,625 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $13,491,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $36,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $64,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

