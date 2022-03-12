Insider Selling: Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Sells £5,250,000 in Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).
Vanessa Colomar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of Darktrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).
Shares of LON:DARK opened at GBX 446.20 ($5.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 405.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 546.97. Darktrace plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.
About Darktrace (Get Rating)
Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.
