Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $744,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.11 and a 12-month high of $190.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

