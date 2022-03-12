Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,685,222.00 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $86.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.38 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,838,000 after acquiring an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after acquiring an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 559,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 530,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.