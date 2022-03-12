Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells 2,494 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xencor stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $23,587,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after purchasing an additional 191,467 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $12,469,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

