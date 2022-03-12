Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Insperity by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

