Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

TSE:IFC opened at C$185.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$174.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$169.86. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$150.10 and a 12-month high of C$190.48.

IFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.54.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

