Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Short Interest Up 180,633.3% in February

Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 542,200 shares, an increase of 180,633.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.3 days.

Shares of INTEU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

