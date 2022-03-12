Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at DA Davidson

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 255.65% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.85. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

