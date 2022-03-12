Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Up 191.2% in February

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 191.2% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPCIF remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70.
