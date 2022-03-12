InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of InterDigital worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 169,889 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $62.10 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.