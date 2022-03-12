International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Raised to $20.50

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMXI. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.10.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,216 shares of company stock worth $3,510,609. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in International Money Express by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in International Money Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in International Money Express by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.