InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at Scotiabank

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.84.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.33. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

