InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 3,195 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in ePlus were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after buying an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

