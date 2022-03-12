Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.

VKI stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

