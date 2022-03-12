Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.
VKI stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.88.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
