Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Up 625.0% in February

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PGJ stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $73.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGJ. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 136,863 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000.
