Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.40. The stock had a trading volume of 66,228,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.