IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Issues Earnings Results

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. IRIDEX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $4.10 on Friday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT.

