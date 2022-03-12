Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) is Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Dudley & Shanley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications accounts for about 4.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.51% of Iridium Communications worth $28,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after acquiring an additional 292,859 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 134,807 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. 558,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -560.92 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

