Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 6,270.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 490,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 1.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 458,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISAA opened at $9.99 on Friday. Iron Spark I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

