IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IRCP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 68,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.