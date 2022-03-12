iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

HDV opened at $104.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.49. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.18.

