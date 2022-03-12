iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.73. 323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.42% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

