iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 31,088 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,711,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,830. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $113.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.