iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

MBB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $103.41. 1,088,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,958. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.90. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

