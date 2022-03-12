iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $59.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

