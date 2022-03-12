iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 78,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,596.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 93,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,120 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,632. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $146.94 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

