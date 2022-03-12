iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lifted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,596.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 93,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 93,120 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,049,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.94 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

