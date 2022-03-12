iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.01. 11,299,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $447.31 and its 200-day moving average is $453.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

